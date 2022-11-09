After cyber attack, NY county is extra careful with big vote

NEW YORK (AP) — The drama over the outcome of New York’s governor’s race was prolonged into the wee hours of election night, when the home county of one of it’s contenders found itself scrambling to makes its tallies public amid lingering concerns over a cyber attack two months ago. But in the end, officials in Suffolk County were relieved to learn that its election night woes weren’t because of another attack by nefarious hackers but something more innocent: slow Wi-Fi. Suffolk County, located on the eastern flank of Long Island, is home base for GOP U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, who unsuccessfully tried to oust incumbent Democrat Kathy Hochul from the governor’s mansion.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.