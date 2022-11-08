Ukraine: Photos show cemetery expansion near occupied city

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press show a rapid expansion of a cemetery in southern Ukraine after Russian forces seized the port city of Mariupol. The images from Planet Labs PBC highlight the changes in the cemetery in Staryi Krym, an occupied town located northwest of the city. Comparing images from March 24, when Mariupol was under attack by the Russians, to one taken Oct. 14 shows significant growth to the cemetery’s southern fringes. It remains unclear how many people were buried in the cemetery during the roughly 7-month period. Russian forces besieged and blockaded Mariupol for months before capturing the city in late May.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.