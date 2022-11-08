Trump’s sway looms in Ohio’s closely watched US House races
By JOHN SEEWER
Associated Press
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Republicans in Ohio are hoping to end the career of the longest-serving woman in U.S. House history in Tuesday’s congressional elections. Democrat Marcy Kaptur is facing a challenge from Republican first-time candidate J.R. Majewski in a reconfigured congressional district that’s considered a political toss-up. He’s been forced to defend himself since The Associated Press reported in September that he had misrepresented key elements of his military service. A pair of Republicans endorsed by the former President Donald Trump are seeking to win open House seats. And Democrats are hoping to pick off longtime Republican House member Steve Chabot.