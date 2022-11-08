Mace, Trump-backed Fry assure GOP’s 6 US House seats in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace has won reelection in South Carolina, beating Democrat Annie Andrews to keep her 1st Congressional district seat under GOP control. The district representing Charleston and neighboring rural counties had seesawed in recent years between Democrats and Republicans. Mace previously won a contested Republican primary that became a referendum of sorts on former President Donald Trump’s influence after he endorsed her primary opponent. Also Tuesday, Republican Russel Fry won South Carolina’s 7th House seat over Democrat Daryl Scott. With Trump’s backing, Fry had ousted veteran GOP Congressman Tom Rice in a June primary. Rice had voted to impeach Trump after the Capitol riots.

By JAMES POLLARD Associated Press/Report for America

