Tennessee reelects its sitting members of Congress
By JONATHAN MATTISE and KIMBERLEE KRUESI
Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Several congressional lawmakers have won reelection in Tennessee. Meanwhile, voters in the Nashville area are determining the fate of a U.S. House seat redrawn by the GOP to favor a Republican pickup. Republican U.S. Reps. David Kustoff, Diana Harshbarger, John Rose, Scott DesJarlais, Tim Burchett and Chuck Fleischmann, and Democratic Rep. Steve Cohen have won new two-year terms. Conservative Republican Andy Ogles and Democratic state Sen. Heidi Campbell are competing to represent Nashville’s newly carved-up congressional district. Republicans hope to flip the seat in their push to reclaim control of the U.S. House after they split Nashville into three congressional districts.