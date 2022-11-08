Tennessee reelects its sitting members of Congress

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Several congressional lawmakers have won reelection in Tennessee. Meanwhile, voters in the Nashville area are determining the fate of a U.S. House seat redrawn by the GOP to favor a Republican pickup. Republican U.S. Reps. David Kustoff, Diana Harshbarger, John Rose, Scott DesJarlais, Tim Burchett and Chuck Fleischmann, and Democratic Rep. Steve Cohen have won new two-year terms. Conservative Republican Andy Ogles and Democratic state Sen. Heidi Campbell are competing to represent Nashville’s newly carved-up congressional district. Republicans hope to flip the seat in their push to reclaim control of the U.S. House after they split Nashville into three congressional districts.

By JONATHAN MATTISE and KIMBERLEE KRUESI Associated Press

