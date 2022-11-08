Supreme Court hears challenge to Native child welfare law

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is hearing arguments Wednesday in a major challenge to a federal law that gives preference to Native American families in foster care and adoption proceedings of Native children. The Indian Child Welfare Act, enacted in 1978, was meant to address concerns that Native children were being separated from their families and, too frequently, placed in non-Native homes. It has long been championed by tribal leaders as a means of preserving their families, traditions and cultures. But white families seeking to adopt Native children are among the challengers who say the law is impermissibly based on race, and also prevents states from considering those children’s best interests.

