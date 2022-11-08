Schatz seeks re-election as US senator for Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — Democratic incumbent Brian Schatz faces Republican Bob McDermott in the race to represent Hawaii in the U.S. Senate. Schatz is the favorite in Tuesday’s general election. He’s run ads in local media but hasn’t done much visible campaigning at home. Last month, he traveled to Yuma, Arizona to campaign for his Democratic colleague U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly who is in a tight race against Republican challenger Blake Masters. McDermott has served 16 years in the state House of Representatives, where he is currently one of four Republicans and serves as assistant minority leader. He is a former U.S. Marine.

