Republicans hope to flip 5th District, Democrats hold others

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Republicans are hoping to unseat 5th District U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes after failing to flip the state’s four other U..S. House seats. At 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, it remained too early to call a winner in the race. The district includes parts of northwestern and central Connecticut and has been held by Hayes since 2019. She’s being challenged by former Republican state Sen. George Logan, a mechanical engineer. Democratic U.S. Reps. John Larson, Rosa DeLauro, Jim Himes and Joe Courtney, who was also targeted by national Republicans, won reelection.

