Republican Dunleavy seeks reelection as Alaska governor

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy is vying to become the first governor in the state since Democrat Tony Knowles in 1998 to be elected to back-to-back terms. His main opposition comes from former Gov. Bill Walker, an independent, and Democrat Les Gara, a former state lawmaker. Walker, who was governor from 2014 to 2018, dropped his reelection bid shortly before the 2018 race won by Dunleavy. Republican Charlie Pierce, a former Kenai Peninsula Borough mayor, is also running. Pierce, a former Kenai Peninsula Borough mayor was sued before the election by a woman who said he sexually harassed her when she worked as an assistant.

