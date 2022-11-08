Race for Connecticut governor features rematch from 2018

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is hoping to fend off a challenge from Republican businessman Bob Stefanowski in a political rematch that’s been both expensive and feisty, focusing on hot-button issues like abortion, crime, parental rights and affordability. If Stefanowski wins on Tuesday, he’d be the first Republican to hold the state’s top political job since former Gov. M. Jodi Rell, who left office in January 2011. Lamont and Stefanowski have given voters two starkly different portrayals of Connecticut throughout the campaign. While Lamont says the state is “getting its mojo back” economically, Stefanowski says it’s much too expensive, especially with inflation.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.