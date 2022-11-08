Oregon Democratic incumbent Sen. Wyden seeks reelection

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s senior U.S. senator, Democrat Ron Wyden, is poised to retain his seat in Tuesday’s election. Wyden, who was first elected to the Senate in 1996 and is chairman of the body’s Finance Committee, won the Democratic primary with 90% of the vote. As legislative accomplishments, he points to his work on clean energy tax credits, prescription drug price reduction measures, tax reform and boosting the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Wyden’s Republican opponent, Jo Rae Perkins, is a supporter of the QAnon conspiracy theory who opposes COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates and questions the validity of the 2020 presidential election.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.