Oklahoma’s GOP Gov. Kevin Stitt in fight for second term

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — In deep-red Oklahoma, first-term Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt finds himself in a tough reelection fight against Democrat Joy Hofmeister. Oklahoma City anesthesiologist and former state senator Ervin Yen, an independent, and Libertarian Natalie Bruno of Edmond also are on the ballot Tuesday. Although Democrats haven’t won a statewide election in Oklahoma since 2006, Stitt has been attacked relentlessly since before the June primary by several dark money-groups, which have spent millions targeting Stitt and boosting Hofmeister. Stitt loaned his campaign nearly $2 million in the closing days of the campaign, bringing his fundraising total to more than $10 million, three times as much as Hofmeister raised.

