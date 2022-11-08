New Hampshire Democrat Maggie Hassan wins 2nd Senate term

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan has won a second term, defeating Republican challenger Don Bolduc in New Hampshire. Hassan was formerly the state’s governor and had been viewed as vulnerable given her narrow win in 2016. But her odds improved after popular Gov. Chris Sununu declined to challenge her, and Republicans nominated Bolduc. He is a retired Army general who has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines and the 2020 presidential election. She argued he couldn’t be trusted to protect abortion rights despite his recent opposition to a national ban and emphasized what she called extreme views on Social Security and other issues.

