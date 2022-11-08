Murkowski seeks to fend off Trump-backed Tshibaka in Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski is seeking to fend off a challenge from Donald Trump-endorsed fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka in Tuesday’s election. Murkowski is seeking reelection to the seat she’s held for nearly 20 years. Murkowski touted her seniority and willingness to work across party lines at a time of political polarization. She is the most senior member of Alaska’s congressional delegation, following the death in March of Republican Rep. Don Young, who held Alaska’s House seat for 49 years. But Tshibaka argued that it was time for a change. The ranked choice election also included Democrat Pat Chesbro and Republican Buzz Kelley, who suspended his campaign after the primary and endorsed Tshibaka.

