Mother of disappeared person slain in Mexico, 5th in 2 years

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Another mother searching for her disappeared child has been killed in Mexico, the fifth murder of a volunteer search activist in Mexico since the start of 2021. Activists called Tuesday for justice in the killing, which they called “cowardly.” Authorities in the violence-wracked state of Guanajuato said Maria Vázquez Ramírez was shot to death Sunday in the city of Abasolo, Guanajuato. She had been searching for her son Osmar, who disappeared in Abasolo in June. The motive in the killings remains unclear; most searchers say they are looking for the bodies of their children, not evidence to convict their killers.

