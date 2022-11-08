Minnesota’s Walz seeks 2nd term against vax skeptic Jensen

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democrat Tim Walz is seeking a second term against Republican Scott Jensen, a family physician who first grabbed attention with his vaccine skepticism before hammering Walz on economic and crime issues during the fall campaign. A victory for Jensen on Tuesday would break Democrats’ 12-year grip on the office. Walz is a former congressman and high school football coach who led Minnesota through the COVID-19 pandemic and the sometimes-violent unrest that followed the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in 2020. Jensen and the GOP have ripped him for what they say were draconian shutdowns during the pandemic, and for doing too little to top the sometimes violent protests that followed Floyd’s death.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.