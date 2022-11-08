Mills defeats LePage to win second term as Maine governor

The first woman to serve as governor in Maine is getting a second term. Democrat Janet Mills turned back a challenge by former two-term Republican Gov. Paul LePage on Tuesday. Mills touted pragmatic leadership during the pandemic, while LePage decried her executive orders as a “reign of terror.” LePage was seeking an unprecedented third four-year term that would have made him the longest-serving governor in Maine’s history. His brash style made national headlines when he was the incumbent. This race was a hard-fought battle with tens of millions of dollars in advertising by the candidates and dark-money groups.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.