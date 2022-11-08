Key fuel depot in Haiti reopens for 1st time since September

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Trucks are lining up at a main fuel terminal in Haiti’s capital to fill up their tanks for the first time since a powerful gang federation seized control of the area nearly two months ago. The line of trucks Tuesday came two days after gang boss Jimmy Cherizier announced on that the G9 gang federation he leads was lifting a fuel blockade and allowing drivers to fill up their tanker trucks. Gas stations have been closed since mid-September. Govermnment officials said Tuesday that stations would be resupplied from Wednesday through Friday and would open to customers Saturday.

