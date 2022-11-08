Incumbents win all in Louisiana congressional races
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana Rep. Clay Higgins won a fourth term Tuesday, fending off a challenge from prosecutor and fellow Republican Holden Hoggatt, who mounted a challenge focused in part on discontent on the pace of federal aid in reaching the state’s hurricane-battered southwestern region. Higgins critics said he unwisely missed opportunities to meet with President Joe Biden and administration officials to secure federal aide for the hurricane-battered state. Higgins said he’s worked with the delegation to deliver more than $3 billion in federal money to help in Hurricane recovery. All five Louisiana Republican incumbents and the lone Democrat from Louisiana will return to Congress next year.