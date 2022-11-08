Incumbents win all in Louisiana congressional races

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana Rep. Clay Higgins won a fourth term Tuesday, fending off a challenge from prosecutor and fellow Republican Holden Hoggatt, who mounted a challenge focused in part on discontent on the pace of federal aid in reaching the state’s hurricane-battered southwestern region. Higgins critics said he unwisely missed opportunities to meet with President Joe Biden and administration officials to secure federal aide for the hurricane-battered state. Higgins said he’s worked with the delegation to deliver more than $3 billion in federal money to help in Hurricane recovery. All five Louisiana Republican incumbents and the lone Democrat from Louisiana will return to Congress next year.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.