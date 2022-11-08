In Maryland, Moore aims to be state’s first Black governor

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democrats Wes Moore and U.S. Rep Anthony Brown are aiming to make Maryland history. Moore hopes to become the state’s first Black governor and Brown is running to be Maryland’s first Black attorney general in Tuesday’s election. Moore is running against Republican Dan Cox, a state legislator endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1 in Maryland. Trump lost to President Joe Biden in 2020 in Maryland after receiving only 32% of the vote. Moore and Cox are running to replace Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, who is term limited.

