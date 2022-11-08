Idaho Republican Sen. Crapo goes for 5th term

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Republican Senator Mike Crapo is seeking a fifth term in the deeply conservative state that hasn’t elected a Democratic senator since 1974. The 71-year-old has a huge fundraising advantage and name recognition over other candidates heading into Tuesday’s election. He’s raised about $6.5 million compared to about $26,000 for his Democratic challenger, David Roth. Crapo lauded the U.S. Supreme Court decision in June that stripped away women’s constitutional protections for abortion, triggering in Idaho one of the most strict abortion bans in the nation. Roth says that a woman should have the right to make her own healthcare decisions.

