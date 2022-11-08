Idaho GOP incumbents Simpson, Fulcher go for reelection

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Incumbent Republican U.S. Reps. Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher are seeking reelection in Tuesday’s election in deeply conservative Idaho. The 72-year-old Simpson is seeking a 13th term representing the eastern portion of the state in Idaho’s 2nd Congressional District. The 60-year-old Fulcher is seeking a third term representing the state’s 1st Congressional District that covers the western portion. The Republican primary in the red state is generally considered the election that determines who will eventually hold office. Simpson easily turned aside a primary challenger, while Fulcher didn’t have one.

