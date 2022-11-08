Hageman wins Wyoming US House seat after ousting Cheney

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Republican Harriet Hageman has beaten a Native American activist to win Wyoming’s lone seat in the U.S. House and cement her place as successor to Liz Cheney. A Cheyenne natural resources attorney, Hageman beat Democrat Lynnette Grey Bull. Hageman ran on her deep family ties to Wyoming’s ranching community to connect with rural voters in the least-populated state. She campaigned aggressively, much as she did before beating Cheney in the GOP primary in August. The race between Hageman and Grey Bull drew little attention outside Wyoming compared with the Republican primary, when voters turned against Cheney for her criticism of former President Donald Trump.

