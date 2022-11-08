Gov. McMaster wins history-making 2nd term in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Republican South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has won a historic reelection bid. The 75-year-old incumbent defeated Democrat Joe Cunningham on Tuesday. If he completes his second term, McMaster would serve as governor for 10 years, longer than any other executive in South Carolina history. McMaster touted the state’s booming economy and willingness to fight Democratic President Joe Biden when needed. He also said he would likely sign any further restrictions from the state’s General Assembly beyond a six-week abortion ban currently under a court review. A Democrat hasn’t won South Carolina’s governor’s race since 1998.

