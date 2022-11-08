GOP US Sen. Moran expected to cruise to reelection in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Neither major party expects Kansas Republican Jerry Moran to have any trouble winning a third term to the U.S. Senate. Moran faced Democrat and former Kansas City, Kansas, Mayor Mark Holland in Tuesday’s election. This year’s election marked 90 years since a Democrat won a U.S. Senate seat in Kansas. Moran represented a western and central Kansas district in the U.S. House for 14 years before winning his first Senate term in 2010. He’s become visible in recent years on veterans issues, and former President Donald Trump endorsed him early in 2021.

