Democratic Rep. Sanford Bishop fights to defend Georgia seat

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s senior congressman is facing his toughest reelection battle in more than a decade in the Deep South’s only competitive U.S. House race. Democratic Rep. Sanford Bishop was seeking a 16th term Tuesday over Republican challenger Chris West. Voters in southwest Georgia’s 2nd District will decide whether to keep 75-year-old Bishop amid persistent inflation and low approval of President Joe Biden. West argues it’s time to retire the Democratic congressman, while Bishop insists his seniority means more federal dollars go to his constituent farmers and military bases. Meanwhile, northwest Georgia voters reelected Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor. And Republican Rich McCormick flipped metro Atlanta’s 6th District that Democratic Rep. Lucy McBath vacated to run in a safer district.

