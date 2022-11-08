Democrat McGarvey wins Louisville-area congressional seat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Morgan McGarvey has won election to a key congressional district in and around Kentucky’s largest city, keeping the Louisville-area 3rd District as the lone Democrat-held House seat in the Bluegrass State. McGarvey, the minority leader of Democrats in the Kentucky Senate, beat back a challenge Tuesday by Republican businessman Stuart Ray in deeply red Kentucky. McGarvey was endorsed by outgoing Democratic Congressman John Yarmuth. Five House Republicans in Kentucky easily won reelection: Andy Barr, James Comer, Thomas Massie, Brett Guthrie and Harold “Hal” Rogers, who was elected to a 22nd consecutive term.

