Colorado Democrat Michael Bennet reelected to US Senate

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Democrat Michael Bennet has been reelected to the U.S. Senate. Bennet defeated Republican businessman Joe O’Dea, a first-time candidate, to win his fourth term. Bennet hammered O’Dea on the threat of Republican control in Washington and abortion rights. O’Dea was the rare Republican candidate to run on his support of Roe v. Wade, the landmark abortion rights case that the U.S. Supreme Court overturned in June. But Bennet’s campaign slammed O’Dea for supporting restrictions on late-term abortions. It was a winning stance in a state that strongly backs abortion rights.

