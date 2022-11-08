Burlison elected to Congress from Missouri’s 7th District

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Republican state Sen. Eric Burlison has been elected to Congress from southwestern Missouri. Burlison defeated Democratic baker Kristen Radaker-Sheafer to win the seat held by U.S. Rep. Billy Long. He’s among two new Missouri members of Congress set to be elected Tuesday. Former Kansas City morning news anchor Republican Mark Alford faces Democrat Jack Truman in the race for U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler’s north-central Missouri 4th District seat. Hartzler and Long ran unsuccessfully for the state’s open U.S. Senate seat rather than seek reelection. Incumbents in Missouri’s six other districts are expected to win, which would mean Republicans keep a 6-2 advantage among the state’s congressional seats.

