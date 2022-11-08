Blumenthal wins 3rd Senate term, fends off Trump-backed Levy

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal has won a third term in Washington, fending off a challenge from first-time candidate Leora Levy. Levy, a Republican National Committee member, was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, a move that helped her score an upset primary victory in August. Blumenthal, a veteran Democratic politician in Connecticut, portrayed Levy as a risk to abortion rights and a rubber stamp for GOP policies. The senator was able to successfully deflect Levy’s accusations that he and President Joe Biden are responsible for the nation’s high rate of inflation and other economic challenges facing voters. In a victory speech in Hartford, Blumenthal promised to reach across the aisle and work with Republicans.

By SUSAN HAIGH and DAVE COLLINS Associated Press

