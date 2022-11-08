At stake in Pennsylvania governor race: Abortion, presidency
By MARC LEVY
Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Voters electing a new governor of Pennsylvania are choosing between Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican Doug Mastriano. At stake in Tuesday’s election are the future of abortion rights and management of the 2024 presidential election in a swing state that is often decisive. Shapiro is the state’s two-term elected attorney general. He smashed Pennsylvania’s campaign finance record in a powerhouse campaign in which Democrats nationally faced headwinds. Mastriano is a retired Army colonel, state senator and relative political novice. He ran a hard-right campaign and refused for much of it to talk to mainstream news organizations. Most Pennsylvania polls close at 8 p.m.