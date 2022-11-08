Appeals Court weighs death row inmate’s disability claims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Attorneys for Tennessee death row inmate Byron Black say he should not be executed because he is intellectually disabled. Black is appealing a ruling by a Nashville judge that denied his motion to be declared intellectually disabled. The judge said both a state and federal court have previously determined he does not meet the criteria. But Black’s attorneys told the Court of Criminal Appeals on Tuesday that the criteria have changed, as has the law. At issue is whether those changes are significant enough to require a new hearing.

