3 Virginia Democrats in Congress fighting GOP challengers

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Three Democratic congresswomen in Virginia are looking to survive tough reelection bids in a midterm election season where Republicans seek to regain control of the House of Representatives. Elaine Luria, Abigail Spanberger and Jennifer Wexton were all elected to Congress in 2018. All three are top targets of the GOP in this election cycle. In the 2nd District in Hampton roads, Luria is facing state senator Jennifer Kiggans. Spanberger is running against Prince William County Supervisor Yesli Vega. And Wexton faces retired Navy officer Hung Cao. Polls in Virginia close at 7 p.m.

By MATTHEW BARAKAT and BEN FINLEY Associated Press

