US: Federal aid to Florida for Hurricane Ian tops $2B
By CHRIS MEGERIAN
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials say U.S. aid to Florida for recovery from Hurricane Ian has topped the $2 billion mark. President Joe Biden’s administration made the announcement one day before the midterm elections. Most of the money has come from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Biden toured storm damage in the state last month with Florida’s Republican governor, Ron DeSantis. Biden also has campaigned for the governor’s Democratic opponent, Charlie Crist, who is running to return to the governor’s office.