Subtropical Storm Nicole forms, threatens Bahamas, US coast

MIAMI (AP) — Subtropical Storm Nicole has formed in the Atlantic Ocean, bringing threats of a “prolonged period of hazardous weather” to parts of the Bahamas and the southeastern coast of the United States. The National Hurricane Center said a tropical storm watch was issued Monday for the northwestern Bahamas. The “sprawling” storm was about 555 miles east of the northwestern Bahamas Monday morning. Forecasters say it’s not out of the question for the storm to reach hurricane strength “given how warm the waters are in the vicinity of the Bahamas.” The storm is expected to bring significant wind, storm surge, and rainfall to the U.S. later this week.

