Search continues for escaped Iowa teen who killed rapist

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Law enforcement authorities are searching for an 18-year-old sex trafficking victim who walked away from a women’s shelter. The woman was serving probation after pleading guilty to killing a man she said raped her. An arrest warrant was issued for Pieper Lewis, who was seen walking out of the Fresh Start Women’s Center in Des Moines on Friday. A report filed with the court said Lewis cut off the GPS monitor she was ordered to wear. A state corrections official said there was no new information to release as of Monday. Corrections officials have asked a judge to revoke her probation.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.