Mississippi governor responds to probe of Jackson water woes

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has released his response to a congressional investigation of the crisis that left 150,000 people in the state’s capital city without running water for several days in late summer. Reeves says Jackson has received a disproportionate amount of funding for its water system based on the city’s size. The letter was a response to an investigation launched by Reps. Bennie Thompson and Carolyn Maloney. The pair of congressional Democrats said they were concerned Jackson had been deprived of resources to fix its water system. It is unlikely the probe would continue without bipartisan interest if Democrats lose their majority in Tuesday’s midterm elections.

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG AND EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS Associated Press

