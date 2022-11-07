Man gets life in killings of 2 Colorado women in 1982

DENVER (AP) — A man convicted of killing two women who disappeared near a Colorado ski resort town nearly 40 years ago after DNA testing identified him as a suspect has been sentenced to two terms of life in prison. A judge handed down the punishment for Alan Lee Phillips after the women’s relatives called for the maximum punishment for the slayings they say forever changed their families. He was convicted in September in the killings of the two women, who had no connection to each other. Both were believed to have been hitchhiking when they disappeared on Jan. 6, 1982.

