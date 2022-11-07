Kentucky candidates make final pitches ahead of election

Republican Sen. Rand Paul is stressing his faith in a “hands off” federal government in final campaigning across Kentucky. He’s approaching the finish line of his reelection bid against Democrat Charles Booker. Paul on Monday headlined get-out-the-vote rallies statewide. Booker concentrated on his hometown of Louisville after an extended statewide bus tour. Many Kentuckians cast ballots during early voting over three days last week. The Senate race tops the midterm ballot as Kentuckians prepare to elect representatives to Congress, the state legislature and local offices. Those contests were largely overshadowed by a proposed constitutional amendment dealing with abortion.

