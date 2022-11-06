Official: 3 dead, 32 hurt in bus accident in northern Turkey

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s health minister says three people have been killed in a bus accident in northern Turkey. A passenger bus from the private Kamil Koc bus company overturned Sunday on a major highway by Bolu province. Minister Fahrettin Koca said 32 others were injured, including two in serious condition. Videos showed at least two people lay on the ground near the flipped bus. Law enforcement and health care workers were at the scene. The cause of the accident was not immediately clear.

