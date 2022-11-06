Japan PM vows to strengthen military at int’l naval review

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says his country urgently needs to strengthen its military capabilities amid a worsening security environment in the East and South China seas and threats from North Korea and Russia’s war on Ukraine. Kishida made the remarks Sunday as warships joined an international fleet review in Japan involving 12 countries, including the U.S., Australia, Canada, India, New Zealand and Singapore. South Korea also joined for the first time since 2015 in a sign of improvement in badly strained ties between Tokyo and Seoul over Japan’s wartime atrocities. Kishida’s government, currently revising its national security strategy and defense policies, is considering allowing pre-emptive strikes, which critics say could violate its war-renouncing Constitution.

