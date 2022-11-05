3 more migrant bodies found in Greek sea; overall toll at 26

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The bodies of three more migrants have been found in the western Aegean Sea near where an overloaded sailboat smuggling dozens of people to Europe sank in rough seas this week. Greek authorities said Saturday that raises the total death toll to 26. A coast guard statement said the number of survivors so far remains at 12, which leaves another 31 people reported missing from Tuesday’s accident in a dangerous strait between the Greek islands of Evia and Andros. Two survivors have been arrested on suspicion of working for a smuggling gang.

