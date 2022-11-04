US to send $400 million more to Ukraine in military aid

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is sending Ukraine an additional $400 million in military aid, including badly needed air defense missiles, and establishing a security assistance headquarters in Germany that will oversee all weapons transfers and military training for Ukraine. The new command post, announced Friday, signals a more permanent, long-term program to continue to aid Kyiv in its fight against Russia. In total the U.S. has provided more than $18.2 billion since Russia invaded Feb. 24. The new aid includes funding to help Ukraine better defend itself against escalating Russian missile and drone attacks that have badly damaged the country’s power and water infrastructure.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.