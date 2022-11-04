US to send $400 million more to Ukraine in military aid
By TARA COPP
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is sending Ukraine an additional $400 million in military aid, including badly needed air defense missiles, and establishing a security assistance headquarters in Germany that will oversee all weapons transfers and military training for Ukraine. The new command post, announced Friday, signals a more permanent, long-term program to continue to aid Kyiv in its fight against Russia. In total the U.S. has provided more than $18.2 billion since Russia invaded Feb. 24. The new aid includes funding to help Ukraine better defend itself against escalating Russian missile and drone attacks that have badly damaged the country’s power and water infrastructure.