Prosecutor: No ruling on Michigan AG candidate before Nov. 8

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A special prosecutor investigating whether the Republican candidate for Michigan attorney general and others should be charged for trying to gain access to voting machines says there will be no decision before Tuesday’s election. Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson said in a statement Friday that his office has been meeting with state police to review the investigation and facts of the case. In August, the office of Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel asked the Prosecuting Attorneys Coordinating Council to consider charging nine people, including Matthew DePerno, Nessel’s opponent in the Nov. 8 election. Nessel’s office cited a potential conflict of interest because of the upcoming election.

