Pfizer study says updated COVID boosters rev up protection

Pfizer says its updated COVID-19 booster significantly revved up adults’ virus-fighting antibodies. Booster doses tweaked to target the most common omicron strain rolled out in early September, but vaccine-weary Americans haven’t rushed to get them. The Food and Drug Administration says the new data released Friday should spur them to, especially before another expected wave of infections as people travel for Thanksgiving. It’s too soon to know how much real-world protection the early findings will translate into. But FDA says getting up to date on the vaccination offers the best possible protection against serious illness or death from COVID-19.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.