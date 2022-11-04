Skip to Content
Officials unveil plan to help voters who cast wrong ballots

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI and JONATHAN MATTISE
Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials have announced that Nashville voters who cast ballots in the wrong congressional and state races will be able to submit a provisional ballot on Election Day. The agreement was finalized Friday as threats of lawsuits escalated. The decision comes as election officials have scrambled for days to correct Davidson County’s voting system after The Associated Press reported that nearly 200 Tennesseans voted in the incorrect congressional races. Under the tentative agreement, which a judge signed off on Friday night, voters may be able to enter a provisional ballot on Election Day if they submitted an incorrect ballot during the early voting period.

