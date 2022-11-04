Missouri couple charged in death of pregnant woman, baby

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Federal officials say a pregnant Arkansas woman was killed in Missouri by a couple who wanted to take her baby, who was also found dead. The U.S. Attorney’s office in Missouri announced Friday that Amber Waterman and Jamie Waterman, of Pineville, Missouri, are charged in the death of Ashley Bush, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Prosecutors allege Amber Waterman kidnapped and killed Bush, who was about 31 weeks pregnant, in order to take her baby. Jamie Waterman is accused helping his wife dispose of Bush’s body. Arkansas authorities say Bush’s body and that of her child were found in separate places in Missouri but they declined to elaborate.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.