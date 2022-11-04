Mailer on abortion, top Kansas court described as deceptive
By JOHN HANNA
AP Political Writer
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A mailer to voters across Kansas suggests that removing state Supreme Court justices in Tuesday’s election would protect access to abortion. In fact, abortion rights advocates want to keep them on the bench. The return address on the mailer says it is from VMCF Inc., in the Kansas City suburb of Lenexa. State records show that for a brief time in October, that was the legal name of a charitable foundation run by the owner of a prominent Republican direct mail firm. Six of the Kansas Supreme Court’s justices are on the ballot Tuesday for yes-or-no votes on whether they stay on the court for another six years.