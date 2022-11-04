Indian capital battles dangerous levels of air pollution

NEW DELHI (AP) — Haze and smog have enveloped the skyline of India’s capital region leading to a ban on construction activity, the closing of factories and the use of water sprinklers and anti-smog guns to fight air quality that has hit dangerous levels. The Delhi government closed primary schools Friday. India’s Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav blamed the opposition-ruled northern Punjab state for its failure to stop the burning of crop residues and compared New Delhi with “a gas chamber.” A full closure of schools, colleges, educational institutions and non-emergency commercial activities, and a restriction on private vehicles, are being considered in case the pollution does not come down this weekend.

By ASHOK SHARMA and SHONAL GANGULY Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.