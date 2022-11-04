Expert panel: Germany risks missing 2030 climate goals

BERLIN (AP) — A government-appointed expert panel is warning that Germany risks missing its climate targets for 2030 despite plans to sharply ramp up renewable energy. Europe’s biggest economy aims to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by at least 65% from 1990 levels by 2030. The five-member panel reported Friday that Germany needs to reduce its emissions twice as fast as the yearly average from over the past decade. The experts say the cuts would need to be 10 times higher or more in some sectors. Their findings are a blow to Germany’s green credentials ahead of this year’s U.N. climate talks in Egypt, which start next week.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.